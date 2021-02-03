San Jose

Male Allegedly Streaming About ‘Shooting Up' Mall Taken Into Custody at Valley Fair: SJPD

By NBC Bay Area staff

Police activity at Westfield Valley Fair in San Jose.
NBC Bay Area

A male who allegedly took to social media and streamed about "shooting up" a mall was taken into custody Wednesday at Westfield Valley Fair mall in San Jose, police said.

The male suspect had a firearm with him when he was taken into custody, police said.

Police said they learned about the incident around 4 p.m. They tracked the suspect's location and determined that he was at Valley Fair.

"Within 45 minutes of the call the suspect was located and taken into custody before he could inflict harm on innocent shoppers," police said on Twitter.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

