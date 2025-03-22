Mammoth Mountain will stay open through ‘at least' Memorial Day, spring skiers

What to Know Mammoth Mountain

The Eastern Sierra ski resort will remain open through Memorial Day 2025 "at least"

The resort has received 60 inches of snow, so far, in March

June Mountain will remain open through April 20

April 20 is also the date for the popular Pond Skim at Mammoth Mountain, a beloved annual tradition

MAMMOTH MOUNTAIN... is a place that is synonymous with snow, a notion that may prompt a newcomer to wonder what happens when wintertime, and its super-snowy ways, wraps up in the Sierra Nevada. Fun fact: The snow doesn't necessarily observe a firm stop point on the spring equinox, and the ski resort has a knack for staying chilly over several weeks, or even months, after winter makes its icy exit. And if enough flakeage piled up during the coldest part of the coldest season? Skiing can continue well into spring, and even, sometimes, through much of summer. The Mammoth team just announced that Memorial Day is the closing date to the 2024-2025 season, giving spring skiers something to anticipate as other wintry spots shutter for another year.

SOME 60 INCHES... have fallen in March, which means the schuss scene should stay strong through the end, or nearly the end, of May (and possibly beyond, if the resort decides to extend again). But Mammoth Mountain isn't the only destination keeping the poles brandished and the ski bibs at the ready as spring arrives: June Mountain, a short scootch up Highway 395 from Mammoth Mountain, will stay open through April 20 (some 40 inches fell at the scenic spot in March). April 20, by the by, will be a major day at Mammoth Mountain: That's when the annual Pond Skim takes place, a rollicking spring tradition that features pond-skimming skiers, an assortment of eye-popping costumes, and, of course, a cameo by Woolly, the mountain's trunk-rocking mascot.