Santa Clara County

Man Accused of Attempted Murder in Dec. 20 San Jose Shooting

By Bay City News

Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office

Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies arrested a man suspected of attempted murder in connection with a large fight that happened in an unincorporated area of East San Jose, sheriff's officials said Thursday.

The fight involving 6-8 people happened on Dec. 20, near the corner of Staples Avenue and McKee Road.

There, officers found two male victims. One victim suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, sheriff's officials said.

The second victim suffered a head injury from being struck with a blunt object. Paramedics treated him at the scene.

After an investigation, officers were able to identify the shooting suspect through the license plate number of a white Honda spotted fleeing the scene of the fight. He was identified as Keith Vo Tran, 22.

Then on Monday, deputies learned San Jose police officers stopped Tran's white Honda. Deputies responded and arrested Tran on suspicion of attempted murder, according to sheriff's officials.

Inside Tran's vehicle, investigators found a 9mm handgun, similar to the one used in the fight. Additionally, during an interview with deputies, Tran allegedly admitted to shooting the victim, sheriff's officials said.

Anyone with information about case is asked to contact to the sheriff's office at (408) 808-4500 or the sheriff's office Investigative Services' anonymous tip line at (408) 808-4431.

