Man Accused of Hiding Cameras Inside Several Contra Costa County Businesses: DA

A Contra Costa County man is accused of placing hidden cameras inside several East Bay businesses, including a Starbucks restroom, authorities say.

“At this point, if we had to put a number on it, it would be dozens if not a hundred new additional victims,” said Contra Costa County Deputy District Attorney Chris Sansome.

Sansome said that he expects more victims may be involved in the case of Steven Novelli, 54,. Novelli, who made his first court appearance in Martinez Thursday, faces dozens of charges for allegedly installing hidden cameras inside of a Starbucks restroom in Walnut Creek.

The cameras were reportedly placed under a sink, pointing directly at the toilet. But the investigation has now revealed evidence, showing Novelli has done the same thing at three other East Bay businesses.

The District Attorney’s Office has declined to name the businesses, citing an ongoing investigation, But will say they're in Contra Costa County, possibly in downtown Walnut Creek. The camera setup is similar to the one they saw in Starbucks.

“It appears to in keeping up with the Starbucks behavior that they were cameras secreted in bathrooms again at these locations,” Sansome said.

Daniel Greenberg, manager of Main Street Kitchen, located just a couple of blocks away from the Walnut Creek Starbucks. After hearing about the case, he said his staff is now checking bathrooms more closely to avoid becoming a target.

“Looking for a light, I guess to help me identify if something was there. Paying more attention to what’s going on,” Greenburg said.

Janay Mcculough, the owner of Tellus Coffee told NBC Bay Area Thursday that they are also being vigilant to make sure their businesses doesn't become a target.

“What I think is even more scary is that he’s not going to be the only one, right? So I think this is something that we need to be on high alert with anyways,” she said.

As for Novelli, he will remain in custody at the Martinez Detention Facility. His next court hearing is September 28.