San Jose

Man Accused of Posing as Teen, Having Sexual Contact With Underage Victim: SJPD

By Bay City News

Sign at the San Jose Police Department.
NBC Bay Area

A 20-year-old Marina man has been arrested on suspicion of posing as a teen on social media and then having inappropriate sexual contact with an underage victim, San Jose police said Thursday.

Jonathan Saucedo was arrested March 1 after police learned on Feb. 26 of an alleged inappropriate sexual relationship that started when Saucedo contacted the victim on a social media app while posing as a 16-year-old boy.

Saucedo arranged a meetup and allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with the victim. Police said Saucedo was working as a security guard and had applied to several law enforcement agencies at the time of his arrest.

He was arrested without incident at his workplace in Santa Cruz and was booked into Santa Clara County Jail.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Zanotto at (408) 277-3214 or 3657@sanjoseca.gov.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San JoseCrime and Courts
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us