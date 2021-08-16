Man Allegedly Points Gun at Woman Over Parking Dispute at Menlo Park Safeway

A man allegedly pointed a gun at a woman in the parking lot of a Menlo Park Safeway Sunday morning after she asked him to fix his parking, according to police.

The woman asked the man to adjust his car because he was taking up two spots at the Safeway located at 525 El Camino Real, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The man refused to comply. Instead, he reportedly pointed a handgun at her and told her to leave, according to police.

Police said the woman walked away and immediately reported the incident.

Officers responded to the scene within minutes and found the man sitting in his car, police said. A loaded handgun could be seen near the front passenger seat.

The man, identified as 58-year-old Barton Karl Lunsford of Mountain View, was taken into custody without incident, police said. The handgun was not registered.

Lunsford was booked into San Mateo County jail for being in possession of a loaded firearm, making threats and brandishing a firearm, police said.