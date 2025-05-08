San Jose officials say the man who was arrested for allegedly stabbing a police officer has an extensive criminal history.

It was a hectic scene outside the Target store on Coleman Avenue Tuesday when police arrested 41-year old Eli Scott, who they said was intoxicated and pulled a machete on store security officers. He reportedly dropped the machete and ran off before officers caught and arrested him but only after a violent struggle.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Scott was arrested near the homeless encampment where he lived and had a scary reputation.

San Jose police say the man who was arrested for allegedly stabbing a police officer has an extensive criminal history. Robert Handa reports.

“Even unhoused people are afraid of him. You know, he’s been around, and unhoused don’t want to be around him because they’re afraid that he might do something to them,” unhoused advocate Gail Osmer said.

Police said Scott stabbed one officer in the arm with a knife, which will require surgery, and attacked another officer. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

According to records shared by San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan’s office, Scott has a violent criminal history of four felony convictions, including two for family violence and assault with a deadly weapon. Scott also has numerous misdemeanor convictions, including a previous altercation with police and use of meth.

Mahan said the case shows the justice system needs to do a better job and pointed out he’s heard from store employees the nearby encampment is a source of problems.

“It’s also a reminder that it is not humane, safe or sustainable to leave thousands of people in unmanaged tent encampments indefinitely,” he said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Unhoused advocates said that’s not fair.

“Eli should not represent every unhoused person. Not every unhoused person is a druggie. Or an alcoholic. Or a criminal,” Osmer said.

San Jose city officials confirmed Wednesday that the encampment was targeted for a sweep this summer. but that timetable has been moved up because of Tuesday's incident, and it could actually happen within a week.