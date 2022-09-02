Man Allegedly Tries to Kidnap Girl Walking to School in Lafayette: Officials

A man reportedly tried to kidnap a 14-year-old girl as she walked to school in Lafayette Friday morning, authorities said.

The girl, who was grabbed by the unknown man at about 8 a.m. near Stanley Middle School, managed to break free from the man's grasp and run away, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.

The man initially approached the girl as she was walking on Monroe Avenue after being dropped off in the area by a parent, the sheriff's office said.

After asking if she was alone, the man grabbed the girl by the shoulder, according to the sheriff's office. The girl tried to break free, but the man maintained a firm grip. The girl eventually managed to break free and run for help. She alerted school officials, who notified authorities.

The suspect is described as a heavy set white man, approximately 40 years old, roughly 5-foot-8 or 5-foot-9, with stubble facial hair, according to the sheriff's office. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, white shirt and dark pants. He was driving a white four-door sedan with stock wheels and mud spray on the driver's side.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information, especially surveillance footage, is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department at 925-283-3680 or police dispatch at 925-646-2441. Tips can also be emailed to tips@so.cccounty.us. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call 866-846-3592.