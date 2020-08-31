Man Arrested After Chasing Teenage Girls, Fighting Father in Windsor

A 36-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly chased two teenage girls to their home, and then got into a physical altercation with the girls' father, Windsor police said.

Police said officers were called shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday to the 300 block of Duncan Drive, where the suspect - who was not publicly identified - allegedly chased the girls (ages 13 and 14) to their home. The suspect pounded on the front door of their home, and the father responded.

Police said the suspect punched the father and tried to push past him into the house, but that the father chased the suspect from the house, caught and held him until police arrived.

The family told officers that the same man had followed the girls the previous week; however, that incident was never reported to Windsor police. During that instance, the suspect had knocked on the door and attempted to push it open, but the girls' mother was able to close the door and lock it.

The suspect was booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility on suspicion of assault, burglary, annoying a child under 18 and public intoxication. An investigation is continuing.