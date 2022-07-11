Livermore

Man Arrested After Double Stabbing in Livermore: Police

By Bay City News

Handcuffs
Getty Images

Livermore police arrested a 22-year-old man Sunday night they say stabbed two people on Placer Circle before running and barricading himself in a backyard.

Both victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the suspect knew one of the victims, while the other was a bystander trying to help the first victim.

Police negotiated with the suspect, who is a Livermore resident, and eventually arrested him on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Livermore Police Department's anonymous tip line at (925) 371-4790

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Livermoredouble stabbing
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us