Man Arrested After Explosive Device, Materials Found in Pleasant Hill: Police

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after Pleasant Hill police said they found bomb making materials and explosives.

According to the Pleasant Hill Police Department, their detectives along with the Clayton Police Department were actively investigating a series of vandalisms, which occurred in both jurisdictions.

During that vandalism investigation, Pleasant Hill police said they uncovered evidence that showed the suspect was in possession of bomb making materials and explosive devices.

At 3 p.m., Pleasant Hill police said their officers along with the Walnut Creek Police Department's bomb squad and Clayton police, executed a search warrant on the 300 block of Longbrook Way.

Police found explosive materials and an explosive device and numerous residents were evacuated.

Officials said Contra Costa County Hazmat along with ConFire Hazmat and the FBI responded to assist with the investigation.

Police said that the suspect was arrested without incident and booked into County Jail. The scene was made safe and the evacuation order was lifted.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pleasant Hill Police Department at 925-288-4600.