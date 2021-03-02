Man Arrested After Stealing VTA Bus With Passenger on Board

A 47-year-old man was arrested after stealing a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority bus with a passenger on board and driving it for a couple of miles in Santa Clara on Tuesday morning, Santa Clara County sheriff's officials said.

Deputies responded at 7:48 a.m. to a disturbance reported aboard the VTA bus in the area of Scott Boulevard and Space Park Drive, where Jonathan Clemson allegedly was acting erratic and belligerent, prompting the bus driver to park and exit to call 911.

While the bus driver was on the phone, Clemson jumped into the driver's seat and the driver got back on board and a physical struggle ensued. Clemson was able to steal the bus, which had one passenger still on board after another was able to escape, and drove it one or two miles while running multiple stop signs, according to the sheriff's office.

The bus eventually came to a stop in the area of Monroe and Fremont streets due to Clemson's inability to operate it correctly, and he tried to flee on foot but Santa Clara police officers detained him.

The passenger on board suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Clemson was later booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of carjacking, auto theft, kidnapping, false imprisonment and interfering with VTA bus operations, according to the sheriff's office.