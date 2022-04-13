Man Arrested After Wild Chase in Oakley

A man was arrested following a wild chase in Oakley Wednesday.

According to Oakley police, it started when bounty hunters tried to take the man, who was wanted on a parole violation into custody.

The suspect ended up running from his house, jumping from roof to roof in the neighborhood to get away. He eventually ran into the basement of a house, before going into a crawl space.

Police said that the suspect also tried lighting the basement on fire and hit a police dog in the nose with a pipe or stick.

After more than an hour, police were able to get the suspect out of the crawl space and took him into custody.