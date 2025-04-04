67-year-old arrested for alleged sexual battery of child in Santa Cruz County

Santa Cruz County authorities arrested a 67-year-old man accused of sexually abusing a child, and investigators fear many more were victimized due to his involvement in local communities.

Kevin Hurley, an Aptos resident, was nabbed on March 21 through an arrest warrant, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on social media Thursday.

According to the sheriff's office, the investigation into Hurley began after they were recently alerted to a sexual battery involving a child that took place "several years ago." Detectives alleged their investigation revealed there were at least two victims in Hurley's case.

Hurley was booked into jail on suspicion of several sex-related crimes, including lewd and lascivious acts with a child and dissuading a victim or witness.

Detectives say there may be more victims due to Hurley's previous involvement in a local youth agricultural program and a church group.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the sheriff's office at (831) 471-1121.