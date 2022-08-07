San Francisco

Man Arrested for Assault of 70-Year-Old Man in San Francisco: Police

By Bay City News

Officers arrested a 34-year-old San Francisco man for assaulting a 70-year-old man on Tuesday, the San Francisco Police Department announced on Sunday.

At 7:38 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to reports of an aggravated assault on Folsom and 3rd Street. On the scene, the victim said he was hit and knocked to the ground by an unknown man, according to police. The victim was brought to the hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers at the Tenderloin Station noticed a man who matched the victim's description on Sunday at 11:28 a.m. on 8th and Market Street. They detained the suspect and arrested him based on probable cause, authorities said.

Police still considers this case to be an open investigation despite the arrest. Anyone with more information is encouraged to call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4445.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

San Francisco Aug 6

Police Investigate Shooting in San Francisco

San Francisco Aug 5

Police Investigating Possible Shooting in San Francisco

This article tagged under:

San FranciscocrimeSan Francisco Police DepartmentAssault
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us