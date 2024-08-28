Man arrested for attempted rape at Amtrak station in Fairfield

Authorities in Fairfield on Tuesday arrested a man on suspicion of sexual assault at a train station, the department said.

At about 11:19 a.m., police received a call about a woman in distress at the Fairfield/Vacaville Amtrak train station on Vanden Road in Fairfield. Police were told a sexual assault was in progress.

A school resource officer who was in the vicinity responded immediately, arriving within three minutes of the call, according to police. He intervened and then pursued the fleeing suspect, apprehending him near the train station tunnel.

53-year-old Terrance Royston was taken into custody and booked into Solano County Jail on suspicion of numerous sexual assault crimes.

The female victim and her husband, who was also allegedly physically assaulted by Royston, were transported to a local hospital.

Detectives believe Royston attempted to rob a passenger exiting the train shortly before the alleged attacks.

Royston is being held with no bail on suspicion of attempted murder, attempted rape by force or fear, battery with serious bodily injury, robbery, oral copulation by force or fear, assault with attempt to rape, and kidnapping to commit a robbery, according to jail records.