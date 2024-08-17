Man arrested following deadly crash in Santa Rosa

A man with multiple convictions for driving under the influence is again accused of driving drunk on Friday in Santa Rosa and causing a collision that killed a 31-year-old woman, police said.

Santa Rosa police identified the victim on Saturday as Santa Rosa resident Jessica Avila Munoz.

Munoz was making a left turn from Lombardi Court onto eastbound Sebastopol Road when her white Honda was allegedly struck by a Dodge pickup truck being driven by 68-year-old Nhan Van Nguyen, who is accused of running a red light coming from westbound Sebastopol Road, according to police.

Munoz's vehicle careened into a third vehicle, a Prius. That driver was uninjured but Munoz was trapped in her vehicle with major injuries.

Firefighters extricated her after arriving at the scene of the 1:35 p.m. collision. She was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

Nguyen was also taken to the hospital but ended up being uninjured. Police said he showed signs of intoxication and an investigation at the hospital determined he was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Nguyen has four prior convictions for DUI and was driving with a suspended licence, according to police. He was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter and felony driving under the influence causing great bodily injury.

The intersection at Lombardi Court and Sebastopol Road was closed for about six hours during the investigation.