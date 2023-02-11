Man Arrested in Connection to Deadly House Explosion, Fire in San Francisco: Police

Police released more information Saturday about the arrest in connection to a deadly house explosion in San Francisco’s Sunset District.

San Francisco police said Friday they arrested 53-year-old Darron Price. He is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter, the manufacturing of illegal narcotics and two counts of child endangerment.

The incident happened Thursday morning in the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue. It explosion killed a woman and caused damage to nearby homes.

Police confirmed Saturday that there was a drug lab in the home, but did not directly tie the lab to the victim’s death.

“Investigators determined that an illegal narcotics manufacturing lab was located in the home during the incident. Investigators were also able to identify the suspects. The death of the female victim, that was found in the home is still under investigation,” said Robert Rueca with the San Francisco Police Department.

SFPD is not yet commenting on the relationship between the suspect and the woman killed.

Residents in the area are assessing damage to their properties, but they said they can breathe a sigh of relief that dangerous material is no longer close by.

Emergency crews carefully removed evidence Friday.

Police said the case remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco police at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with "SFPD."