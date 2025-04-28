A 66-year-old Boulder Creek man has been arrested on suspicion of killing two men whose bodies were found in March in the back of an abandoned pickup truck in the Santa Cruz Mountains, the California Highway Patrol announced Monday.

James David Collier faces two charges of murder for the deaths of Boulder Creek residents Sean Pfeffer, 45, and Colter White, 53, the CHP said. A motive wasn't immediately known.

Pfeffer and White's bodies were found on March 24 in the bed of a pickup truck along Highway 35/Skyline Boulevard, according to the CHP. Both men had been shot.

Authorities eventually identified Collier as the suspect and arrested him Sunday morning without incident, the CHP said. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

"I want to commend our detectives for their incredible dedication and exceptional investigative efforts in bringing a suspect into custody in this tragic case," CHP Golden Gate Division Chief Don Goodbrand said in a statement. "The successful outcome would not have been possible without the outstanding partnership of the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office and the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office. We are grateful for their collaboration and unwavering commitment to justice."