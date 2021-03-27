Man Arrested Following Deadly Hit-and-Run Crash in San Jose: Police

One man is arrested and another man is killed following a hit-and-run crash in San Jose early Saturday morning, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The incident occurred just after 1 a.m. near the intersection of Monterey Road and Live Oak Avenue.

According to police, a man driving a 2016 model Hyundai Sonata was traveling southbound on Monterey Road at a high rate of speed.

That’s when the suspect rear-ended and collided with another man, who was driving a 1998 model Chevrolet truck. San Jose police said the driver of the Hyundai abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

The other driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say their officers found the suspect at a home near the 1800 block of Senter Road. The suspect was later arrested and taken into custody.

San Jose police say the suspect was booked into the Santa Clara County jail for several charges including vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence and fleeing the scene of an accident.

According to police, this is the eighth fatal traffic collision for 2021 in the City of San Jose.

The victim and suspect's identities have not been released at this time.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.