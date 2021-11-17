Man Arrested for Attacking Elderly Victim in San Francisco: Police

San Francisco police arrested a 37-year-old man after they say he attacked an elderly man in the Sunset District Wednesday night.

The incident happened at around 7 p.m. in the area of 9th avenue and Irving Street. Police said this was a random attack.

Witnesses said the suspect seemed to be having a psychological episode.

According to police, when the suspect tried to leave after the assault, two witnesses tackled him and held him until officers arrived.

The victim was transported to the hospital with a a non-life-threatening injuries police said.

Officials said the suspect's charges are pending.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the San Francisco police at 415-575-4444.