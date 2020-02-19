Man Arrested in Attempted Abduction in Mountain View: Police

A 33-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with an attempted abduction of a woman in Mountain View, according to police.

Officers tracked down Jeremiah Porter early Tuesday morning after they responded to a report of a man taking a 53-year-old woman out of her home on Montelena Court and trying to force her into her own car at about 10:30 p.m. Monday, police said.

The woman was able to escape from Porter and run to a neighbor's house, after which Porter fled on foot. Hours later, at about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, officers found him on top of a car port after responding to reports of a man throwing rocks at windows and yelling in the same area, police said.

The victim positively identified him, and he was taken into custody.

The incident began with Porter allegedly ringing the woman's doorbell repeatedly. When she opened her door, Porter, whom she did not know, burst in and grabbed her by her neck and indicated he needed to flee the area, police said.

Porter indicated to officers he had contact with other residents in the area, and police were asking to speak with anyone who may have seen or had interactions with Porter.

Anyone who had contact with Porter between late Friday evening and early Tuesday should contact Detective Matt Atkins at Matthew.atkins@mountainview.gov.