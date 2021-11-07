Oakley

Man Arrested in Connection With Fatal Shooting at Oakley Party

By Bay City News

Police lights against a dark sky
NBC Local

A 22-year-old Brentwood man was arrested in connection with a shooting at a family birthday party Saturday night in Oakley that left two men dead and two other people injured, authorities said.

Police described a chaotic scene when reports came at 9:21 p.m. of women screaming and shots fired at the home at 33 Malicoat Ave.

When they arrived, officers immediately detained the suspect and provided first aid to four gunshot victims, according to a release from Oakley police on Sunday.

Two victims, a 44-year-old Brentwood man and a 28-year-old man with addresses in Vallejo and Brentwood, died at the scene. Their names have not been released.

Two others, a 53-year-old Antioch man and a 60-year-old Oakley woman, were hospitalized.

Police said that an argument led to the shooting, and that the victims and suspect all knew each other.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody on suspicion of homicide and other crimes, police said.

