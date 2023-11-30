Man arrested in connection with Oakley house party shooting

The Oakley Police Department announced Thursday that it had arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with an October house party shooting that left 1 teenager dead and three more injured.

The department said it arrested Sean Karp on suspicion of homicide in partnership with the United States Marshals Service.

In a statement, Police Chief Paul Beard wrote, in part: “I first want to acknowledge the family of the young man who lost his life in this horrible crime. I know nothing can replace what they have lost … this does not belong in Oakley, this does not belong anywhere.”

The October shooting took the life of 16-year-old and Junior at Liberty High School, Kemarion Tucker.