San Francisco

Man Arrested in Robbery of Elderly Asian Woman in San Francisco: Police

By Cierra Johnson

NBC Universal, Inc.

An elderly Asian woman was robbed on a San Francisco street Tuesday morning, and a man was taken into custody moments later, according to police.

Just after 7 a.m., police responded to the 600 block of Sutter Street, where the elderly woman told officers a man grabbed her belongings and fled, police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The woman followed the robber to retrieve her belongings, and that’s when officers arrived and detained the man, police said.

Local

Muni 8 mins ago

All Muni Subway Stations to Reopen May 15, New Routes and Wi-Fi Service Announced

Palo Alto 50 mins ago

Palo Alto Police Investigate Racist Graffiti in Park Restroom as Hate Crime

The unidentified suspect is being charged with robbery, police said.

It had not been determined if race was a factor in the crime, police said.

This article tagged under:

San Franciscorobberyasian woman
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us