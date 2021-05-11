Man Arrested in Robbery of Elderly Asian Woman in San Francisco: Police

An elderly Asian woman was robbed on a San Francisco street Tuesday morning, and a man was taken into custody moments later, according to police.

Just after 7 a.m., police responded to the 600 block of Sutter Street, where the elderly woman told officers a man grabbed her belongings and fled, police said.

The woman followed the robber to retrieve her belongings, and that’s when officers arrived and detained the man, police said.

The unidentified suspect is being charged with robbery, police said.

It had not been determined if race was a factor in the crime, police said.