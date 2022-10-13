Man Arrested in Shooting Death of Armored Truck Driver at San Leandro Kaiser: Police

A man was arrested in the shooting death of an armored truck driver at a San Leandro Kaiser Permanente last month, police said Thursday.

According to the San Leandro Police Department, officers arrested Oakland resident Akbar Bey, 27, Tuesday morning for the murder of an armed truck driver.

Police said Bey confessed to detectives about his involvement in the case, including shooting the victim in the back of his head before he stole the messenger bag, containing cash.

On Wednesday, Bey was officially charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's office for murder.

This investigation is ongoing.