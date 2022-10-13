San Leandro

Man Arrested in Shooting Death of Armored Truck Driver at San Leandro Kaiser: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

A man was arrested in the shooting death of an armored truck driver at a San Leandro Kaiser Permanente last month, police said Thursday.

According to the San Leandro Police Department, officers arrested Oakland resident Akbar Bey, 27, Tuesday morning for the murder of an armed truck driver.

Police said Bey confessed to detectives about his involvement in the case, including shooting the victim in the back of his head before he stole the messenger bag, containing cash.

On Wednesday, Bey was officially charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's office for murder.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This investigation is ongoing.

San Leandro Sep 8

Armored Truck Driver Shot, Killed Outside San Leandro Kaiser Was Ambushed: Police

San Leandro Sep 7

Armored Truck Guard Shot, Killed Outside San Leandro Kaiser; Suspect at Large

This article tagged under:

San LeandroKaiser
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us