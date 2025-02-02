Man arrested on suspicion of firing into occupied residence in Campbell

Campbell police arrested a man suspected of firing into an occupied residence Sunday morning.

Officers who responded to a report of a disturbance and a gunshot in the 200 block of Union Avenue around 4:53 a.m. Sunday determined that a firearm had been discharged into an occupied residence, police said. No one was struck and there were no injuries, according to police.

The officers initially were unable to establish contact with the suspect, and out of an abundance of caution, surrounding residences were evacuated, police said in a news release.

The officers called in the department's SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiation Team, and the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office provided support by managing traffic control along Union Avenue between Michael Drive and Apricot Avenue, according to police.

The suspect left his home around 10:15 a.m. and was taken into custody without further incident, police said. Officers allegedly recovered an unregistered semi-automatic handgun at the scene.

Jose Hurtado, 33, of Campbell, was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and possessing a firearm not registered to him.

Police said Hurtado is a convicted felon with alleged prior offenses including grand theft, criminal threats, and negligent discharge of a firearm.

"I am incredibly proud of our officers for their unwavering dedication to keeping our community safe," Campbell Police Chief Gary Berg said in a statement. "Their professionalism, patience, and tactical expertise ensured a peaceful resolution to a dangerous situation. This incident serves as a reminder of the risks our officers face daily and their commitment to protecting Campbell residents."