Man Arrested on Suspicion of Fatally Stabbing Mother in Walnut Creek

A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing his mother early Monday in Walnut Creek, police said.

Nicholas Roth, 41, is accused of killing his mother Darlene Roth, 74, who officers found after responding shortly after 5 a.m. Monday to a report of a woman stabbed in the 2600 block of Jones Road, according to police.

She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead there, and her son was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

Walnut Creek police have not provided a possible motive in the killing, calling it "an isolated incident between family members."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Gerstner at gerstner@walnutcreekpd.com.

