Man Arrested on Suspicion of Rape, Kidnapping in Gilroy: Police

By Bay City News

Gilroy PD

Gilroy police arrested a transient man this week on suspicion of kidnapping, rape and attempted murder.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a man and woman yelling under a bridge in the 300 block of Welburn Avenue. Officers noticed the woman calling for help and a shirtless man fleeing from the area.

The woman reported that the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Mohammed Novbakhtian, had forcibly kidnapped, raped, choked and beaten her under the bridge, according to police. Officers quickly apprehended him and the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The woman did not know Novbakhtian, police said. Officers also found that Novbakhtian was on active felony probation.

Novbakhtian was booked into Santa Clara County Jail.

