Man arrested in connection to Pocket Fire near Geyserville, Cal Fire says

A Cloverdale man has been arrested in connection to a brush fire that burned in Sonoma County on Saturday, Cal Fire said on Sunday.

Cal Fire said the cause of the Pocket Fire, which burned about 11 acres north of Geyserville on Saturday, was "the result of using a riding lawn mower in cured annual grasses, four-feet tall." They added that the riding lawn mower used is designed for wet, green lawns and not for dry weeds or grass.

The man was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail in Santa Rosa on one felony charge and three misdemeanor charges, according to Cal Fire.

CAL FIRE Law Enforcement made an arrest Saturday in connection to the 11-acre #PocketFire north of Geyserville.



Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit responded to the fire off Pocket Ranch Road and Ridge Oaks Road on Saturday morning.

A combination of air and ground attacks stopped the fire from growing out of control.

Firefighters were expected to stay on scene throughout the afternoon to strengthen control lines and extinguish the remaining flames.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged.