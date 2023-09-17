Redwood City

Man arrested after stabbing, foot chase in Redwood City

San Mateo County Sheriff's Office deputies said the man stabbed suffered minor injuries

By Tony Hicks | Bay City News

TLMD-redwood-city-police
TELEMUNDO 48

Police arrested a man Saturday night for allegedly stabbing another man in Redwood City, then leading officers on a foot pursuit after being pulled over. 

San Mateo County Sheriff's Office deputies responded at 9:44 p.m. to a call from the 400 block of 4th Avenue in unincorporated Redwood City, about an alleged assault involving a knife. 

Deputies said 35-year-old Catalino Ortiz-Perez tried stabbing another man multiple times. That man sustained only minor injuries during the attack, according to deputies. 

Ortiz-Perez then fled the scene in a vehicle. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Before receiving the call, deputies stopped Ortiz-Perez's vehicle for an alleged traffic violation. Ortiz-Perez fled on foot, but "was quickly apprehended," the sheriff's office said.  

Deputies also found Ortiz-Perez allegedly violated a restraining order unrelated to Saturday night's incident. They also allegedly found him possessing illegal drugs and allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.  

Ortiz-Perez was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of attempted murder, violating a restraining order, resisting arrest, drug possession, and driving while intoxicated. He was being held Sunday morning at the Maguire Correctional Facility without bail.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Redwood City
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us