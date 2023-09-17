Man arrested after stabbing, foot chase in Redwood City

Police arrested a man Saturday night for allegedly stabbing another man in Redwood City, then leading officers on a foot pursuit after being pulled over.

San Mateo County Sheriff's Office deputies responded at 9:44 p.m. to a call from the 400 block of 4th Avenue in unincorporated Redwood City, about an alleged assault involving a knife.

Deputies said 35-year-old Catalino Ortiz-Perez tried stabbing another man multiple times. That man sustained only minor injuries during the attack, according to deputies.

Ortiz-Perez then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Before receiving the call, deputies stopped Ortiz-Perez's vehicle for an alleged traffic violation. Ortiz-Perez fled on foot, but "was quickly apprehended," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies also found Ortiz-Perez allegedly violated a restraining order unrelated to Saturday night's incident. They also allegedly found him possessing illegal drugs and allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

Ortiz-Perez was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of attempted murder, violating a restraining order, resisting arrest, drug possession, and driving while intoxicated. He was being held Sunday morning at the Maguire Correctional Facility without bail.