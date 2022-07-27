Police Search for Man Caught on Video Vandalizing Pittsburg Bakery

Police in Pittsburg are searching for a man they say vandalized a bakery, and it was all caught on security video.

Pittsburg police issued an arrest warrant for Lolani Finau, who is suspected of damaging Starbread Bakery and assaulting workers there last week, the police department said.

Finau is seen on security video throwing items at employees and around the store and pushing over a plexiglass structure in a rage before exiting the bakery.

Anyone who may know Finau's whereabouts should contact Pittsburg police.