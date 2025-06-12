Napa

Man charged with murder in killing of woman pregnant with twins in Napa

By Bay City News

A 40-year-old man has been charged with murder for allegedly killing a woman pregnant with twins in her Napa home last weekend, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Napa resident Ernie Solis has been charged with three counts of murder for the killing that allegedly occurred on Sunday morning at the home of Hailey Privett, 33, according to the Napa County District Attorney's Office.

Authorities obtained a warrant for Solis' arrest Monday and he was taken into custody.

Prosecutors and Napa police have not released details about what led to Privett's death but said Solis is facing a possible sentence of life in prison or the death penalty if convicted on the special allegation of committing multiple murders.

A GoFundMe account created to raise money for Privett's funeral costs and her family had raised more than $7,600 as of Thursday morning.

The fundraiser described her as "a devoted and loving mother of three beautiful children" who "was a source of strength, love, and laughter."

Solis is being held in custody on "no bail" status and is next expected to appear in court on Tuesday to possibly enter a plea for the charges against him, prosecutors said.

