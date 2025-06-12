Man charged with murder after woman dies following attack in Pinole

A man arrested on suspicion of a violent assault is now in custody on suspicion of homicide after the victim succumbed to her injuries, police in Pinole said Wednesday.

On May 28, two people walking their dog were assaulted near Bayfront Park in Pinole by an unknown suspect. They were assaulted with a blunt object and one victim, Vera Rowsey, 74, had to be taken to the hospital.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Detectives identified a suspect, Miguel Patino, 27, and he was arrested in Richmond and booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated battery, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.

On June 4, Rowsey succumbed to her injuries and died.

The Contra Costa District Attorney's Office has now filed charges against Patino for alleged murder and elder abuse. He is being held on $1,125,000 bail, police said.

"Vera Rowsey was a beloved member of our Pinole community--we extend our deepest condolences to her family, impacted by this senseless act of violence," said Pinole Mayor Cameron Sasai. "We thank our officers for their swift response and remain committed to supporting the path to justice and healing."

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Pinole Police Department at (510) 724-8950.