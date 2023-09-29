Man charged with felonies in SF's West Portal candy shop assaults

A 39-year-old man was arraigned Friday on four felonies in connection with assaults at Shaw's Candy Shop in the West Portal neighborhood, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office said.

Parmjit Singh Janda pleaded not guilty to three counts of felony assault with force likely to commit great bodily injury and one count of felony elder abuse, prosecutors said.

"The senseless attack at a beloved neighborhood candy store in West Portal has left the community reeling with several people injured," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a statement. "I am grateful to the Good Samaritan and others who intervened."

The incident occurred Wednesday when Janda allegedly attacked the owner of the candy store when she asked him to move from a bench in front of her business in the 100 block of West Portal Avenue.

An employee of the shop who came to the aid of the owner was also attacked, and an 80-year-old customer was injured, prosecutors said.

Also hurt was a Good Samaritan who with others subdued Janda until police arrived, according to the district attorney's office. If convicted on all charges, Janda faces eight years in prison.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or text TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.