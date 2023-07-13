Man charged in South Bay arson spree

A South Bay man accused of going on an arson rampage was formally charged Thursday.

Daniel Catano, 32, admitted to setting at least 14 fires from Morgan Hill to Gilroy during the last few weeks.

Catano’s main targets were brush, wooden fences, cars and dumpsters.

Investigators say the largest fire he’s been connected to was at a housing development project in downtown Morgan Hill.

“All these fires were set in the immediate vicinity of people who live in the community,” Supervising Deputy District Attorney Michel Amaral said. “It is sheer happenstance that no one was injured in this case.”

He added that it was sheer luck that none of Catano’s fires turned into major wildfires.

Police say they are still investigating his connection to at least 30 other recent fires in the area.

Catano is being held in the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas. His bail is set at $1 million.

He is expected to be back in court in a few weeks.