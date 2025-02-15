Hollywood

Man in custody after climbing to top of Hollywood sign ‘D' and waving flag

Park rangers and law enforcement officers responded to the climber on top of the Mount Lee landmark.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Authorities responded to the Hollywood sign Saturday Feb. 15, 2025 when a man climbed the letter 'D' of the Los Angeles landmark.
Authorities took a man into custody Saturday afternoon after he climbed to the top of the Hollywood sign's letter 'D' and stayed there for about an hour.

The man was waving a flag displaying a social media account when he climbed the 45-foot-tall sign on the southern slope of Mount Lee overlooking Hollywood. Park rangers and law enforcement officers could be seen on the steep hillside speaking with the man.

The man climbed the sign just before 3 p.m. and remained there an hour later before he came down and was taken into custody.

