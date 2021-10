A man was clinging to life Wednesday morning after a stabbing near downtown San Jose, according to police.

At about 7:05 a.m., San Jose officers responded to the scene of a stabbing in the area of Vine Street and Interstate 280, just south of the downtown district, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Upon arrival, the officers found a man suffering from a stab wound, and the victim was taken to a local hospital with a life-threatening injury, police said.

Police had no information on a suspect or motive.