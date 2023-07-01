Man critical after shooting in Oakland: Police

A man is in critical condition after being shot in Oakland Saturday afternoon, police say.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. on 85th Avenue near International Boulevard.

According to Oakland police, seven shots were fired.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

When officers arrived, they found a man in a car with at least one gunshot wound to his head.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.