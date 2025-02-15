Man in custody following slow-speed chase in East Bay

A man is in custody after leading police on a bizarre slow-speed chase across the East Bay early Saturday morning.

The incident started at around 3 a.m. in San Leandro. Police responded to Walmart for a call about a theft.

As police were investigating, they think someone unrelated to the scene drove their car into a police cruiser. No officers were injured but the driver sped away.

San Leandro police and the California Highway Patrol chased that driver on the freeway at speeds of 80 miles per hour. Police added the chase then took them through the streets of Oakland.

The CHP was able to slow down that driver with the help of spike strips, flattening the passenger-side tires but the driver kept going. The chase slowed down to about 20 miles per hour.

CHP officers then deployed the spike sticks at least two more times, flattening the driver's side tires and slowing him down to 5 miles per hour.

The driver finally stopped the car about an hour and a half in Oakland after leading the chase to Berkeley, Emeryville and back to Oakland.

According to police, the suspect stopped for a smoke break before being taken into custody.