Man dead after standoff with police in Fairfield

A 58-year-old Fairfield man who was allegedly threatening his family members before getting into an armed standoff with police on Friday was shot by an officer and later found dead, according to a Saturday press release from the Fairfield Police Department.

Police were called to the 2800 block of Elmhurst Circle at about 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports that the man had injured family members and was allegedly threatening to burn their house down.

The family members, a man and a woman, went to a neighbor's house to call for help, police said.

The suspect then allegedly armed himself with a shotgun and was making threats, before returning to inside the residence where the conflict began. Callers told police that more firearms were inside the house.

An armored vehicle called a Bearcat was deployed. As police were forming a plan to contact the suspect, he allegedly pointed a firearm at officers from a second story window, according to police.

An officer shot the man, who retreated inside. A SWAT team was sent in and found the man deceased. His cause of death is being investigated, police said.

The Solano County District Attorney's Major Crimes Task Force will investigate the officer-involved shooting. No officers were injured.

The two family members were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.