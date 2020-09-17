Contra Costa County

Man Dead, Woman Clings to Life After Shooting in Pittsburg: Police

By Bay City News

A shooting in Pittsburg early Thursday morning left a man dead and a woman with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers responded shortly before 3 a.m. to the shooting reported in the 300 block of Atlantic Avenue and arrived to find the two victims, both Pittsburg residents in their early 20s, according to police.

Both were taken to a hospital, where the man succumbed to his injuries. His name is not yet being released.

Investigators determined that the man and woman were walking through a parking lot when a vehicle approached and a person got out of the car and began arguing with the man.

After a brief argument, the person shot both victims and then fled on foot, and someone driving the vehicle drove away in the opposite direction, police said. No arrest has been announced in the case as of Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about the homicide, Pittsburg's third in 2020, is asked to call the Pittsburg police tip line at (925) 252-4040.

