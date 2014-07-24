Alleged Copper Thief Electrocuted at Abandoned Factory in Oakland

An alleged copper thief was electrocuted in West Oakland on Wednesday night, police said.

Police say the man was trying to steal copper wiring from the abandoned Pacific Pipe factory located in an industrial area.

Officers responded to a medical call in the 2200 block of Mandela Parkway near West Grand Avenue around 8:30 p.m., police said. They found him dead at the scene, having suffered injuries from live voltage wires.

The Alameda County coroner's bureau responded to the scene.

Copper thefts are on the rise in the Bay Area, police said.