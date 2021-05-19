Santa Cruz

Man Dies, 2 Children Rescued After Being Swept Out to Sea in Santa Cruz

By Bay City News

A man died and two children were hospitalized after they were swept out to sea Sunday evening, the Santa Cruz Fire Department said.

Police and fire crews responded shortly after 6 p.m. to a water rescue call at the San Lorenzo river mouth by Santa Cruz Main Beach, where a man and two children, ages 6 and 12, were about 200 yards offshore after being swept into the ocean, the fire department said.

The Harbor Patrol boat reported that the man was unconscious in the water and brought him and the two children aboard, as well as a rescue swimmer/paramedic who began life-saving measures on the man.

The three were rushed to a hospital, where resuscitation efforts on the man continued before he died from his injuries.

The children were undergoing evaluation at an area hospital and were reported to be in good condition, the department said.

The fire department rescue swimmer/paramedic was also treated and admitted overnight to a hospital and has since been discharged, the department said.

