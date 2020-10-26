San Francisco

Man Dies After Being Set on Fire in San Francisco

By Bay City News

SFPD
NBC Bay Area

A 28-year-old man died after officers found him on fire in an alley in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood early Sunday morning, police said.

The case was reported at 4:18 a.m. Sunday in the area of Minna and Russ streets, located between Mission and Howard streets and Sixth and Seventh streets.

The city's medical examiner's office has identified the victim as Eric Moren, but did not have a city of residence listed for him.

Local

Bay Area 37 mins ago

Photos: Gusty Winds Topple Trees, Wires Around the Bay Area

athletics Oct 25

A’s Inform Group of Furloughed Employees They Will Be Laid Off at End of 2020

Officers were patrolling the area when they were flagged down for assistance regarding a fire and determined that Moren was on fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police spokesman Sgt. Michael Andraychak said.

The case is being considered a suspicious death. Anyone with information about the death is asked to call the Police Department's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us