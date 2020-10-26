Man Dies After Being Set on Fire in San Francisco

A 28-year-old man died after officers found him on fire in an alley in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood early Sunday morning, police said.

The case was reported at 4:18 a.m. Sunday in the area of Minna and Russ streets, located between Mission and Howard streets and Sixth and Seventh streets.

The city's medical examiner's office has identified the victim as Eric Moren, but did not have a city of residence listed for him.

Officers were patrolling the area when they were flagged down for assistance regarding a fire and determined that Moren was on fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police spokesman Sgt. Michael Andraychak said.

The case is being considered a suspicious death. Anyone with information about the death is asked to call the Police Department's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.