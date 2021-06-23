Man Dies After Being Shot, Crashing Car in Pittsburg

A man died after being shot and then crashing his car in Pittsburg early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers responded shortly after 3:15 a.m. to a vehicle crash reported in the area of El Dorado Drive and Shasta Circle and found a car that had struck a telephone pole and several parked vehicles.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

A bystander had pulled the driver from the vehicle and began performing CPR on him, and when officers took over, they discovered he had a single gunshot wound to his upper torso, police said.

The man, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene and his name has not yet been released.

No arrest has been made in the shooting, and investigators are looking for surveillance footage in the area. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Pittsburg police tip line at (925) 252-4040.