Pittsburg

Man Dies After Being Shot, Crashing Car in Pittsburg

By Bay City News

Getty

A man died after being shot and then crashing his car in Pittsburg early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers responded shortly after 3:15 a.m. to a vehicle crash reported in the area of El Dorado Drive and Shasta Circle and found a car that had struck a telephone pole and several parked vehicles.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

A bystander had pulled the driver from the vehicle and began performing CPR on him, and when officers took over, they discovered he had a single gunshot wound to his upper torso, police said.

Local

LGBTQ 16 mins ago

Proposed Ordinance Calls for Data Collection on SF Employees' Sexual Orientation to Ensure LGBTQ Hiring

dead whales 41 mins ago

Scientists Unable to Confirm Cause of Death for Whale That Washed Up in San Francisco

The man, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene and his name has not yet been released.

No arrest has been made in the shooting, and investigators are looking for surveillance footage in the area. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Pittsburg police tip line at (925) 252-4040.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Pittsburg
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us