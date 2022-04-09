Man Dies After Being Shot in San Jose: Police

A man found on the ground with a gunshot wound in a San Jose neighborhood early Saturday morning has become the city's seventh homicide of 2022.

A San Jose police spokesperson said Saturday evening that the victim, who was transported to a local hospital for treatment, succumbed to his injuries.

Officers responded to the area of Meridian Way and Pedro Street at approximately 4:29 a.m. Saturday on a report of a person on the ground. When they arrived, they located the man, who suffered from at least one gunshot wound.

There is no known motive at this time and the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. The unidentified suspect remains on the loose as of Saturday evening.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Bagon or Det. Ancelet of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at (408) 277-5283.