Man Dies After Driving His Car Into the Front of SJ Home Depot: Police

Police in San Jose are investigating a solo vehicle crash that left a man dead on Saturday after he drove his car into a Home Depot.

The incident was first reported to police at 1:38 p.m. in the 2100 block of Monterey Road.

The adult male driver drove his vehicle "into the front of the Home Depot," police said. He suffered major injuries and was pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

"At this time, it is unknown what caused the driver to crash into the Home Depot," SJPD said.

No other details have been released at this time.

Units are investigating a solo vehicle traffic collision that occurred in the parking lot in the 2100 block of Monterey Rd.



This story is developing. Check back for updates.