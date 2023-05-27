drowning

Man Dies After Drowning at Lake Del Valle Near Livermore

A man has died after drowning in an East Bay lake Saturday, officials say.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. at Lake Del Valle, located just south of Livermore.

East Bay Regional parks police said the incident is now a recovery operation.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a man struggling in the water after he jumped in to recover an oar from his boat.

No other details have been released at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

