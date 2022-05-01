Man Dies After Motorcycle Collides With Tree in Redwood City

A male motorcyclist died on Sunday morning after colliding with a tree and being thrown from his bike, the California Highway Patrol has confirmed.

The motorcyclist was traveling westbound on State Route 84 in Redwood City "a couple of miles" from State Route 35 on a 2015 Ducati motorcycle when he lost control of the bike, veered off the road and struck a tree. The rider was ejected from the bike and the motorcycle caught fire, CHP said.

The decedent, an unknown Asian male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There currently one-way traffic control in effect as of 1:12 p.m.