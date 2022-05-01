Redwood City

Man Dies After Motorcycle Collides With Tree in Redwood City

By Bay City News

Lights on a police car, Jan. 27, 2022.
NBC

A male motorcyclist died on Sunday morning after colliding with a tree and being thrown from his bike, the California Highway Patrol has confirmed.

The motorcyclist was traveling westbound on State Route 84 in Redwood City "a couple of miles" from State Route 35 on a 2015 Ducati motorcycle when he lost control of the bike, veered off the road and struck a tree. The rider was ejected from the bike and the motorcycle caught fire, CHP said.

The decedent, an unknown Asian male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There currently one-way traffic control in effect as of 1:12 p.m.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Redwood Citymotorcycle crash
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us